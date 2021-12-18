1,500 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 731.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 111.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

