15,674 Shares in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 39.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $270.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.