$163.60 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce sales of $163.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $169.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $114.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $570.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.65 million to $577.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $701.05 million, with estimates ranging from $636.66 million to $759.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. 1,531,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,845. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

