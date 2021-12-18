170 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

