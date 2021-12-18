180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after purchasing an additional 594,902 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

