180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

