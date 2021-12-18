180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,214,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,780,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY opened at $121.13 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

