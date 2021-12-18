180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

New Relic stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock worth $9,299,812 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

