180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $384.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.