1,966 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

Shares of GPN opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

