$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

NYSE:AVY opened at $206.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.