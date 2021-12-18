$20.97 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post sales of $20.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 billion and the lowest is $19.53 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $83.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walt Disney.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,784,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304,139. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
