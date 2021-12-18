$20.97 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post sales of $20.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 billion and the lowest is $19.53 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $83.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,784,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304,139. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

