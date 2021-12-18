20,000 Shares in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 168,973 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 123,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBD opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $41.26.

