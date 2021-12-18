21,203 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

