260 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

