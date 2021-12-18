$280.98 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post sales of $280.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.45 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $275.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,990. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

