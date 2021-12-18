$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of CASY traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.90. 603,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,783. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $174.72 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

