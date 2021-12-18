$3.77 EPS Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce $3.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $4.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,105. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

