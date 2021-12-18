$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will post sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.42 million to $320.40 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 81,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,583. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

