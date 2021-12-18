3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $198.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

