$4.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share of $4.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $5.72. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 419.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $15.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 82.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

