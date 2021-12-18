400 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

