$446.24 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post sales of $446.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $450.82 million. Lumentum reported sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LITE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,501. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.