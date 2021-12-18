$51.17 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Transcat by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 55,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,820. Transcat has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $670.77 million, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.