$593.67 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce sales of $593.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.00 million and the highest is $612.05 million. Woodward posted sales of $537.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,748. Woodward has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

