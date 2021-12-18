$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.90 billion and the highest is $6.13 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $23.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.70. 5,942,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.35. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

