73,275 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

