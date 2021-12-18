$74.78 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $74.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.87 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMSF. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 521,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

