$8.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post sales of $8.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.89 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $34.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.17. 5,579,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.37. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

