8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $560,290.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $818,577.96 and approximately $560,290.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

