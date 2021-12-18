940 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

