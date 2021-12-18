$972.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report $972.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $934.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Vail Resorts posted sales of $684.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.21. 358,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,086. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,530,812. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.