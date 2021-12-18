976 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 60.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,863,000 after purchasing an additional 524,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.63 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

