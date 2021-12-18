A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of AOS opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $84.78.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

