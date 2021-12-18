ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $283,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ABB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 236.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 608,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

