Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

