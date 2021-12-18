AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 29.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $133.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

