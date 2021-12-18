Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 174,144 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45, a PEG ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

