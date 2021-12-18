Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 6.8%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 4,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

ABSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Research analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

