Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.32-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of +19-22% to ~$60.1-61.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.44 billion.

NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.85. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.07.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.