Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.32-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of +19-22% to ~$60.1-61.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.44 billion.
NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.85. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.07.
In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
