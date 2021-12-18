Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.85. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.07.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

