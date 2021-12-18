Add.xyz (ADD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.47 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $4,334.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007267 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

