Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 80.6% in November

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

