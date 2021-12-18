Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22).

ADIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adial Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

ADIL stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William B. Stilley III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

