Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down to $45.89

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $44.83. Adient shares last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 3,235 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 107,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

