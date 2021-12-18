Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down to $45.89

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $44.83. Adient shares last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 3,235 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 107,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.