Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $630.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $670.00 to $630.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $672.84.

Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average of $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

