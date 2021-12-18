Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adriatic Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.