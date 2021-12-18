AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.20. Approximately 4,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.