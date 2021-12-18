Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $166.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

