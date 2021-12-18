Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman Sells 9,782 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aflac stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 33.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.8% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

